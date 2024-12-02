Credit: Austin American-Statesman

Joe Biden is going to be a one-term president after he hands over the office to President-elect Donald Trump in January. Unfortunately, in his brief stint in the Oval Office, Biden managed to ruffle a lot of feathers around the country.

One such person is Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who took to Twitter with his outrage after Biden used his presidential authority to pardon his son.

“Biden pardoning his son is the most predictable thing ever. He’s a liar. The Democrats are liars. Everybody knows they are liars. Yet they somehow still try to play the moral righteous card. That’s why they got smoked,” Portnoy wrote in his Tweet.

Fans reacted to Portnoy’s message on social media.

“And they continue not to learn. That’s the most amazing part,” one fan said on Twitter.

“To be honest, I’d pardon my son as well,” one fan added. Surprisingly, Portnoy responded: “Me too.”

“Trump literally had the supreme court make a law saying presidents are dictators and can’t break the law then had all of his indictments cleared and you think Biden’s son is this big problem? The difference of scale and hypocrisy never ceases to amaze me with the right,” one fan added.

“If anything the election proves moral high grounds don’t matter. Trump has no character and folks were fine with that, so why would you think Dems would fight based on character? Nope. It’s a fight to win and it just got a lot dirtier,” another fan added.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“But at least the Buckeyes went 0-4 against Michigan under Joe Biden!” one fan added, referencing Portnoy’s Michigan affiliation.

It’ll be interesting to see if more people are happy with Trump in office than they were with Biden.

[Dave Portnoy]