Former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner made waves earlier this week when it was revealed that she was fielding calls from people wanting her to run for California’s next governor.

“A person with inside knowledge of Jenner’s potential political aspirations confirmed to the Washington Examiner on the basis of anonymity that the former Olympian is fielding calls from people who want to see this gubernatorial run happen and that Jenner is taking these calls seriously,” reported Asher Notheis of The Washington Examiner this week.





Jenner all but confirmed this possibility with a post on social media.

“MAKE CA GREAT AGAIN,” she said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Now, Jenner is posting on X again, and now she’s addressing the site’s owner directly. One account erroneously called Jenner Musk’s girlfriend after he supported one of her proposed policy decisions on the site.

“Elon Musk’s girlfriend, Caitlyn Jenner, announces she is considering a run for governor of California, and her man approves,” posted user Assad.

Jenner responded to the post, and it appears she’d be okay with the relationship as long as Musk’s mother approves.

“Wow didn’t know we were an item! That’s news…but the key is does mom approve,” Jenner posted.

Wow didn’t know we were an item! That’s news…but the key is does mom approve @mayemusk 😜 https://t.co/tW5B7DqmpU — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) November 28, 2024

It’ll be interesting to see if the two end up becoming an item.

[Washington Examiner]