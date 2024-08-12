Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Team USA women’s gymnastics star Jordan Chiles has had her bronze medal stripped after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled against her, but Team USA has vowed to keep fighting after new evidence emerged proving she should keep her medal.

At first, Chiles was scored as finishing fifth in the women’s floor event with a score of 13.666, but her score was then bumped up by 0.1 following an inquiry from her coach that revealed that her routine was scored incorrectly by the judges. The new score gave her the bronze medal over Romania’s Ana Barbosu, who had already begun celebrating her apparent bronze medal victory.

However, following an appeal from Romania, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that the inquiry from the United States was “untimely,” as it came four seconds after the limit of one minute to submit an inquiry. So Chiles was stripped of her medal and it was given to Barbosu, even though Chiles’ accurate score was higher.

But on Sunday, Team USA submitted new evidence that they claim “conclusively” proves that the inquiry was submitted on time.

“USA Gymnastics on Sunday formally submitted a letter and video evidence to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, conclusively establishing that Head Coach Cecile Landi’s request to file an inquiry was submitted 47 seconds after the publishing of the score, within the 1-minute deadline required by FIG rule,” Team USA said in a statement on Sunday.

It’s clear that Team USA intends to keep fighting for Chiles to keep her medal.

