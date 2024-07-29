Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

As the 2024 Olympics begin in Paris, France this week, it sounds like there is a pretty high-profile partnership between Team USA and global pop sensation Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift allowed a special live version of her hit song “… Ready For It?” to appear in a promotion for Team USA at the beginning of the Olympic Games shared by NBC this week.

The ad shows some of Team USA’s biggest stars like sprinter Noah Lyles, basketball megastar LeBron James, and gymnastics legend Simone Biles talking about what it means to represent Team USA all while the Taylor Swift song plays in the background.

🚨| Taylor Swift's "…Ready For It (Live from Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour) is officially being used in new promotion for the Paris Olympics! #Olympics pic.twitter.com/4hsyZX6wmf — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) July 27, 2024

It’s pretty clear that Swift will be supporting Team USA throughout the Paris Olympics as she said that she shared a video of the Team USA hype video on her Instagram story and said that she is “ready to scream” in support of Team USA.

“So ready to scream at my tv cheering for these athletes,” Swift said in her Instagram story as she shared a clip of the ad featuring her song.

Clearly, Swift was happy to partner with Team USA and will be watching them compete and offering her support throughout the Olympics.

