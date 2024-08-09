Mar 8, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Jake Paul and Kill Jasper attend the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

One event that the United States, the country with the most overall medals, has struggled thus far in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games is Boxing, with the country only able to claim a bronze medal thanks to Omari Jones. However, YouTube star turned celebrity boxer Jake Paul plans to change this drought for the U.S. in the future.

Paul, who notably has recorded a 9-1 professional boxing record over the course of his career, spoke about the Paris Olympics on Friday during his podcast, the BS with Jake Paul podcast, revealing his intention to try his hand at Olympic Boxing in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

“I’m going to enter the 2028 Olympics for boxing in Los Angeles,” Paul said. “I’m sick and tired of waiting around, waiting for another gold for Team USA.”

Paul has notably been working with USA Boxing leading up to the Paris Games. But potentially not how you may think. According to TMZ, he has been working with athletes on branding and meditation at its headquarters.

Typically, it takes years and years of professional boxing experience for any athlete to be able to find their way into the Olympics. But perhaps Paul, who of course has built a massive name in the sport after professional matches against MMA stars Nate Diaz and Anderson Silva, could find a way into the Olympics based on his name alone.

Regardless, Paul seems intent on further proving over the next four years that he is worthy of being an Olympic athlete.

