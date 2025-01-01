Aug 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) under center against the Las Vegas Raiders in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
While the Minnesota Vikings have been one of the NFL’s best teams this season, it’s also created a potential conundrum regarding J.J. McCarthy’s future with the franchise.

After all, a big part of the Vikings’ success this season has been because of Sam Darnold’s play at quarterback. As a result, many expect Minnesota to re-sign the 27-year-old, who is currently playing on a one-year, $10 million contract.

Re-signing Darnold, however, could create a ripple effect after Minnesota drafted another quarterback — McCarthy — in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. That doesn’t necessarily mean that the former Michigan signal-caller will have to wait until 2026 — or later — for his first chance to start, however, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting that he expects teams to call the Vikings about potentially acquiring McCarthy via a trade in the coming offseason.

“In the limited [2025] quarterback draft class, where there are far more teams that need quarterbacks than quarterbacks that could step in right away, I definitely think teams will be checking in with the Vikings to see if they have any interest in trading J.J. McCarthy,” Schefter told ESPN Radio’s Unsportsmanlike on Wednesday. “Now they may say, ‘We don’t’ and that’s the end of it. But do I think teams will explore that option.”

Schefter also added: “J.J. McCarthy would have been a top — if not the top — quarterback prospect in the [2025] draft.”

While McCarthy is currently recovering from a meniscus injury that’s sidelined him for the entirety of his rookie season, it’s not hard to imagine teams in search of a young quarterback at least inquiring about potentially trading for the 21-year-old signal-caller.

Following Schefter’s comments on Wednesday, many took to social media to weigh in on such a possibility coming to fruition.

