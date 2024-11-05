Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

As the 2024 NFL trade deadline approaches, one of the most intriguing names that’s been discussed as a possible trade target has been Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku.

But according to one insider, the 2023 Pro Bowl selection is likely staying put, with Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reporting that it is “highly unlikely” the Browns will trade Njoku ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

“Sources: Despite receiving interest on Pro Bowl TE David Njoku, the #Browns are ‘highly unlikely’ to trade him,” Schultz wrote. “Cleveland views ‘Chief’ as part of its long-term future.”

Sources: Despite receiving interest on Pro Bowl TE David Njoku, the #Browns are “highly unlikely” to trade him. Cleveland views “Chief” as part of its long-term future. pic.twitter.com/3jRWImG6L7 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 4, 2024

Speculation regarding the Browns potentially trading Njoku comes amid a disappointing 2024 season in which Cleveland has amassed a 2-7 record. The Browns’ underwhelming results have already led to them trading Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills, with Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reporting that the franchise is open for business, including on potential offers for Njoku.

Per Schultz, however, such a deal appears improbable as Cleveland remains committed to keeping its 28-year-old tight end. Appearing in six games this season, the Miami (Fla.) product has tallied 30 receptions for 255 yards and two touchdowns following a career-year in which he recorded 81 receptions for 882 yards and six touchdown en route to being named to the Pro Bowl.

Following the news that the Browns don’t plan to trade Njoku, many took to social media to react.

First time i saw this tweet i just read “chief” and nearly collapsed https://t.co/j2pfHopBiR — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) November 5, 2024

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Good. Doesn’t mean he won’t get traded but at least this is the report. I don’t think people realize how impossible it would be to replace him. And that the 3rd round pick we would get would be closer to Harrison Bryant than Njoku. https://t.co/dyWtFIhlnL — #TheJAKE (@JakerBrahney) November 4, 2024

idk why everyone thought he was gonna get traded anyways https://t.co/poBFegJe1t — Lime Volcano 🧀 (6-3) (@VolcanicKraft) November 4, 2024

[Jordan Schultz on X]