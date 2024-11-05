Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As the 2024 NFL trade deadline approaches, the Dallas Cowboys aren’t remaining idle.

According to multiple reports, the Cowboys have acquired second-year wide receiver Jonathan Mingo and a 2025 seventh-round pick from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round draft pick.

News of Dallas’ acquisition of Mingo came as a surprise to many, as the Cowboys find themselves in third place of the NFC East with a 3-5 record. Dallas is also expected to be without starting quarterback Dak Prescott for at least its next four games, with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealing on Tuesday that the team plans to place him on injured reserve after he suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Dallas’ decision to trade for Mingo is also curious as the 2023 second-round selection has made a minimal impact to this point in his NFL Career. After catching 43 passes for 418 yards in 15 games during his rookie season, the former Ole Miss standout has tallied 12 receptions for 121 yards through the first nine games of the 2024 campaign.

Unsurprisingly, the Cowboys’ acquisition of Mingo ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline resulted in plenty of reaction on social media. And most of it came in the form of confusion, with fans and pundits alike unsure of why Dallas would make such a move at this point in the season.

Makes NO sense to me. https://t.co/JMBdIH7il5 — Kayla Anderson ✨ (@KaylaAndersonTV) November 5, 2024

Panthers getting a 4th for what Mingo has put on the field in 20 games is good business https://t.co/uazmPCedwS — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) November 5, 2024

3-5 team without a qb buying at the deadline https://t.co/qA75gIa7uZ pic.twitter.com/7aRTjsCh5r — Duane (@JaydenPlzSlide) November 5, 2024

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Dawg what are we doing 😭 https://t.co/y1Kmc0s27t — /𝐫/𝐂𝐨𝐰𝐛𝐨𝐲𝐬 ✭ (@redditcowboys) November 5, 2024

What in the hell is Dallas doing? https://t.co/Zr9uf30vo6 — Nick Martin (@themicknartin) November 5, 2024

[Tom Pelissero on X]