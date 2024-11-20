Jets QB Aaron Rodgers exits the field after being defeated by the Patriots. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The New York Jets are having a disaster of a season, even with the addition of legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers and the Jets are 3-8 and tied for last place in the AFC East. The Jets even traded for Rodgers’s old teammate from his days with the Green Bay Packers, Davante Adams, but the move isn’t panning out the way the Jets imagined.

Things have gotten so bad in New York that Aaron Rodgers was nearly benched, according to one prominent league insider.

“After losing to Denver, Woody Johnson suggested in a contentious meeting that they bench Rodgers because he felt the QB wasn’t playing well. The coaches pushed back and asked each other if he was serious,” reported The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.

After losing to Denver, Woody Johnson suggested in a contentious meeting that they bench Rodgers because he felt the QB wasn’t playing well.

The coaches pushed back and asked each other if he was serious.

More from @ZackBlatt and mehttps://t.co/YTnhOjz1bu pic.twitter.com/xnIjHzTptg — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) November 20, 2024

Fans reacted on social media to the shocking news.

“Can’t see what shocking about this. I would have benched him I would bench him now. Can’t throw past 10 yards and afraid to push the ball with these receivers? Lucky he didn’t get cut,” one fan said on Twitter.

“How do you let Rodgers control your whole franchise for 2 years and then have the urge to bench him,” one fan added.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“So Aaron was the reason Saleh got fired, but for the completely opposite reason. Not because he didn’t wanna cater to Rodgers, but because he didn’t wanna bench him,” one fan added.

“Woody was right though. Rodgers could’ve used a week to heal, he was very clearly banged up earlier in the season,” one fan added.

“Not that this will help, but, if Rodgers has come to camp as a walk on, he probably wouldn’t have made the team. He knew and that’s why he didn’t come to camp. Now we are stuck in middle of the season with him and it’s too late,” a fan added.

“It’s Woody, it always been Woody and everyone around the league knows it. No hope for the franchise until he sells,” a fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Jets revisit the decision to call it quits on the Rodgers experiment.