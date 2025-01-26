Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado; Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Titans, who have the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, made a statement that raised some eyebrows about their upcoming pick and potential strategy.

“I mean, you can’t pass up on a generational talent,” Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker said on Wednesday. “We won’t do that.”

While that’s a vague phrase, it did have many speculating the Titans would select two-way player Travis Hunter out of Colorado.

Why would Hunter be considered a generational talent?

Well, for starters, Hunter — a cornerback and wide receiver — can do it all.

The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner was a Unanimous All-American, Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, and the Fred Biletnikoff Award winner. The best defensive player in the Big 12 and he was also the top receiver in the country.

It’s not a term used loosely either.

A generational talent is an athlete whose abilities are so exceptional that they come around only once in a generation, or even less frequently. These athletes redefine what’s possible in their sport and often achieve feats that are seen as incomparable to the majority of their peers. Their combination of physical, mental, and technical skills sets them apart from others in such a way that they elevate the standards of their sport.

For instance, Michael Jordan’s competitiveness and flair reshaped the marketing and global appeal of the NBA, while Serena Williams revolutionized women’s tennis with her power game.

While we don’t have a crystal ball on what Hunter’s future looks like, generational talent leaves a legacy much like what MJ and Serena did.

The talent of these athletes leaves a lasting imprint on the history of the sport. They’re often remembered not just for their peak achievements, but for the way they pushed the boundaries of what was thought possible. Their legacy can influence generations of athletes that come after them.

Tiger Woods is another example. His impact on the sport of golf, particularly in the late ’90s and early 2000s, was transformative. His combination of power, precision, and mental fortitude not only reshaped golf but helped elevate its global appeal, turning it into a mainstream sport.

This is why “generational” is a key word.

The term implies rarity. It suggests that this level of talent is so extraordinary that it’s hard to imagine another athlete coming along with the same skill set for a long time— perhaps even decades. These talents don’t just excel; they transform their sport, often leaving an indelible mark for years to come.

So, to sum up: A generational talent is someone whose combination of skill, impact, and lasting influence is so extraordinary that it reshapes the way the sport is viewed and played. It’s a rare phenomenon, and those who achieve this status are often remembered as legends, transcending their time in ways that future generations strive to match.

Mind you, these are all based off of what Hunter’s been able to do in 2024. We don’t know what the transition will be when he gets to the NFL. Ever since Brinker’s comments, the odds moved to +150 and he became the second-favorite behind Miami’s Cam Ward to be the first overall pick., according to ESPN Bet.

However, with the draft quickly approaching, even if the Titans don’t select Hunter, his talent is noteworthy. He’s changing the narrative.