Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill was visibly upset during the team’s loss to the Tennessee Titans on Monday night, but he didn’t stick around to talk about it after the game.

According to a report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Tyreek Hill did not answer any questions from reporters after the game, which is a direct violation of the league’s media policy.

“Hill didn’t meet with reporters at all. Per the team, Hill often leaves the locker room before it’s open to the media. That’s what happened last night,” Florio wrote for Pro Football Talk.

“Of course, that doesn’t make the situation not a violation of the league’s access policy. All players are required to talk to reporters after each game.”

It’s obviously pretty brutal news that Hill skipped interviews after the game, and it sparked outrage among fans.

“So he’s upset because the QB is hurt, nice to be such a team player,” a fan wrote on social media.

“Typical I before team,” another fan wrote on social media.

“lol course he did. He is a man of class,” another fan added sarcastically.

“Always the victim this guy. No accountability,” a fan said.

“Once a clown, always a clown,” a fan added.

Needless to say, it’s pretty clear that people are not happy with Hill’s antics.

