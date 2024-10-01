Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Tyreek Hill was visibly frustrated on the sideline as the Miami Dolphins suffered a lopsided loss to the Tennesee Titans on Monday night, and now he could be facing some punishment from the NFL as a result of his postgame antics.

As Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk points out, Tyreek Hill decided to skip his postgame interviews on Monday night, which is a clear violation of the NFL’s access policy that requires all players to speak to the media after every game.

“Hill didn’t meet with reporters at all. Per the team, Hill often leaves the locker room before it’s open to the media. That’s what happened last night,” Florio wrote on Tuesday morning.

“Of course, that doesn’t make the situation not a violation of the league’s access policy. All players are required to talk to reporters after each game.”

It’s an obvious violation of NFL rules, and it’s likely that Hill will face punishment as a result.

During his time with the Seattle Seahawks, running back Marshawn Lynch was famously fined several times for skipping his media obligations, resulting in him holding his famous press conference where he answered every question with “I’m just here so I don’t get fined.”

With this clear violation of the league’s access policy, it seems likely that Hill could be facing a fine, as well.

We’ll have to see whether Hill does indeed receive punishment and how severe it turns out to be.

[Pro Football Talk]