The Miami Dolphins are floundering.

After an impressive comeback win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in week one of the season, starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went down with a scary head injury in the team’s next game that has kept him sidelined since, and the team’s offense has struggled mightily in his absence.

Tagovailoa is working to make his way back and one person online made a joke of the situation.

“I Think TUA’s first play back should be a QB designed run to show the League he ain’t scared,” a fan said on Twitter. While fans make inappropriate jokes online all the time, one of Tua’s teammates piled on and left jaws dropped.

“Who gone call the next play,” Dolphins star Tyreek Hill tweeted, implying that Tua would suffer another head injury.

Who gone call the next play https://t.co/RX304vp2ff — Ty Hill (@cheetah) October 11, 2024

Fans online reacted to Hill’s outrageous tweet.

“This being his real account is wild,” one person said on Twitter.

“Good Evening, “Miami Dolphins” was a 24 year sociological study conducted by Harvard University. We are now complete with our study. Thank you for your time,” another person said, implying its time to be done with the Dolphins.

“BRO this tweet is funny no matter who it’s from. The fact that it’s from Tyreek makes it 1000x funnier,” a fan added.

“You cannot tell me the Miami Dolphins aren’t a social experiment and they’ve been laughing at us the entire time,” said another.

All jokes aside, hopefully, Tagovailoa can come back healthy and he doesn’t harbor any ill will toward his teammates making fun of his very serious situation.