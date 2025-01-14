Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams pulled off an upset playoff victory on Monday night, thoroughly beating the Minnesota Vikings, who were in play for the first overall seed in the NFC only a week prior.

Unfortunately, there was a scary injury in the game for the Rams, which resulted in tight end Tyler Higbee being hospitalized with chest complications. Now head coach Sean McVay has a critical update on Higbee’s condition.

“I think he’s going to be ok,” McVay said, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

#Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters that TE Tyler Higbee (chest) is at the hospital in stable condition. “I think he’s going to be ok.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 14, 2025

Fans reacted to McVay’s alert after the game.

“The hospital? Yikes! Forget the playoffs, I just hope he lives! I didn’t know it was this serious, definitely praying for him!” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Wow.. Went to the hospital? Stable? What the heck? That’s not a contusion in the chest. Try a possible heart attack or something. Wow, I never saw the injury or fall or whatever,” another fan added.

“Always putting himself out there for the team. Get well Higs!” added one fan.

“Prayers for Higbee. Such a huge loss for the rams. He was our leading receiver and he didn’t play half the game,” added one person.

Hopefully, Higbee will be home as soon as possible.