The Miami Dolphins offense has been abysmal since quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went down with another head injury.

While he has been sorely missed in Miami, many have thought it too big a risk to his long-term health for Tua to return to the field. Tagovailoa has already suffered multiple serious head injuries throughout his career and putting him in a position to suffer another one would seem like malpractice for a lot of fans.

The Dolphins put Tagovailoa on the Injured Reserve list, which requires he miss at least four games so that he could take extra time to figure out the best course of action for himself and his family.

Now it appears the decision is in. NFL insider Ari Meirov took to Twitter to report on the news.

“Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said today that Tua Tagovailoa is expected to play again this season, though it won’t be this week,” Meirov tweeted.

Fans online reacted to the news that Tagovailoa would be suiting up again.

“They tryna kill dat man,” one fan said on Twitter.

“At what point does him playing become a liability,” one fan wanted to know.

“This guys brain is going to be scrambled eggs by 2028,” a fan added.

“Just gonna save this for when it goes… exactly how we expect it to go,” someone added.

“How on earth can this be allowed to happen,” another person asked.

“Happy for the dolphins nervous for Tua as a human being,” a fan added.

While it’s great for the Dolphins they’re getting their quarterback back, at some point the league may need to step in to protect Tagovailoa from himself.