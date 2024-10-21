Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has no intentions of retiring despite multiple severe head injuries in recent years.

The star quarterback has dealt with a number of serious head injuries throughout his career with concussions sidelining him for most of the 2022 season. He suffered yet another one in a Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills this season.

The head injuries have sparked concern from fans and media who have pleaded for him to retire rather than continue to risk his health and well-being.

But as Tagovailoa prepares to return to the field after his latest concussion, he addressed his decision not to retire.

“I appreciate your concern. I really do,” Tagovailoa said during his press conference. “I love this game. And I love it to the death of me. That’s it.”

Needless to say, this retirement decision led to a lot of reactions from the NFL world.

“This is where the NFL or his family need to make this decision for him,” one fan said in a post on X.

“Well that’s that….. I respect it. It’s a decision him and his family made,” another fan added.

“This is tough to watch,” another fan said.

“Absolutely selfish and disgusting! I would be extremely disappointed if that was my husband,” a fan said.

“Football over family! Kids don’t need a functioning dad, right?” another fan said sarcastically.

“Hopefully this isn’t prophetic,” another fan said.

It’s clear that Tagovailoa will not be retiring, regardless of what anyone else thinks.

