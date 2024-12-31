Syndication: The Enquirer

This year’s MVP race is going down to the wire. Most people feel it’s a two-horse race between Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who already has two MVPs to his name.

However, another quarterback in the AFC has been making a strong case.

It’s hard to argue that Joe Burrow isn’t having the best season in the NFL this year. Unfortunately for Burrow, at 8-8, the Bengals are still on the outside of the playoff picture heading into the week’s final season.

Still, one prominent member of the NFL mediascape thinks Burrow still deserves the award. While calling Sunday Night Football, Troy Aikman revealed that Burrow would have his vote, despite being unable to consistently win games this season.

"If I had [an NFL MVP] vote, it would go to Joe Burrow." – Troy Aikman 🏈🎙️ pic.twitter.com/tho7cePpq2 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 31, 2024

Fans reacted to Aikman’s take on social media.

“The guys numbers are better than anyone in the league. Bengals are a 2 win team without his heroics,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Burrow deserves mvp, if you watch how this team is without burrow and some of the games they played, we would actually be 0-17, we can’t kick we can’t defend we can’t run block, we can’t stay healthy and we can’t coach, burrow is the only reason we won at least one game,” one fan added.

“Not that outlandish a statement. Bungles make the playoffs and I think he is the conversation. I’m not an egg man apologist by the way,” one fan added.

“ironic coming from a mid qb who was carried to super bowls and never put up great stats,” added someone else.

It’ll be interesting to see how many votes Burrow gets if the Bengals miss the playoffs.