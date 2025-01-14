Jan 6, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Troy Aikman (right) talks with Houston Texans chief operating officer Cal McNair before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Troy Aikman delivered candid thoughts on the state of his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, on Monday night. In doing so, the Hall of Fame quarterback appeared to take a shot at owner Jerry Jones and the way the team is run.

The Cowboys were in the news on Monday, because of course they were. But the team made headlines in a major way, as they parted ways with head coach Mike McCarthy. The two sides appeared to not be able to agree on a deal of any kind. So McCarthy is out, and the Cowboys need a new coach.

In another lifetime, the Dallas job would be one of the most sought-after jobs in the NFL and in sports. But right now? Aikman isn’t sure it’s a “coveted job.”

“As far as a coveted job, I don’t know that that’s accurate. I do think the Cowboys are obviously a high-profile team and whoever is head coach of that team is certainly going to draw a lot of attention,” he said on Monday Night Countdown via Pro Football Talk.

Aikman continued his assessment, discussing the inner workings of the team, and seemed to suggest that the way Jerry Jones runs it, you can’t succeed if you want control.

“But I think most football people that take over as a head coach want to do it on their terms, and that’s hard to do [in Dallas],” Aikman said. “You take a Dan Campbell for instance. Is Dan Campbell Dan Campbell if he’s with the Dallas Cowboys? It’s hard to imagine that he is,” he argued. “It’s hard to imagine that a lot of these coaches might be.”

Aikman’s words likely will ring true with disgruntled Dallas fans all over.