It sounds like there is a chance that the Jacksonville Jaguars will be without their starting quarterback this week.

During a press conference on Wednesday, the Jaguars confirmed that Trevor Lawrence would be limited in practice on Wednesday, putting his status for Sunday’s game in question.

“Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence will be limited in practice today due to what Doug Pederson is calling an upper body injury. Pederson said it’s too early to say if Lawrence will play Sunday,” Adam Schefter of ESPN said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

With Lawrence’s status in question, the team made a move to bolster the team’s depth at the position behind him.

The team announced on Wednesday morning that it had signed veteran quarterback C.J. Beathard.

“We have signed QB C.J. Beathard to the 53-man roster from Miami’s practice squad. We have placed WR Devin Duvernay on the Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return List and opened his 21-day practice period,” the team said in a post on X.

Beathard was on the Miami Dolphins practice squad, but will now be joining the Jaguars’ 53-man roster.

Before signing with Miami this offseason, Beathard spent the past three seasons with the Dolphins where he started one game last year.

We’ll have to see whether or not Lawrence will be healthy enough to play on Sunday.

If Lawrence is not healthy, however, Mac Jones is expected to be the starter with Beathard behind him.

[Adam Schefter, Jacksonville Jaguars]