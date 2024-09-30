Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) jogs off the field after a play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars were unable to get back on the right track in Week 4, falling to 0-4 on the season after a loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday. And after the loss, star quarterback Trevor Lawrence had to answer some tough questions as to how this team can turn things around.

On an individual level, Lawrence has yet to find his groove this season, completing just 53.3 percent of his passes on the year. Add in a defense that has also struggled to stop many teams, and you have a team that is desperately looking for answers.

It wasn’t that long ago that the Jaguars appeared to be destined to be a true contender in the AFC. And now, things have gotten so bad that Lawrence himself has to call for his teammates to “stay together” despite the rough start to the year.

“We just have to keep playing. We have to stay together,” Lawrence said in his Week 4 postgame press conference, transcribed by Pro Football Talk. “It’s some adversity, It’s been tough, you know, obviously not having the success that we want and it’s a lot of guys in there that put a lot of time in. Coaches and players and really everyone that works with the team. So it’s frustrating, it’s hard, but you have some adversity, you got to get through it, get to the other side of it and it will help you in the long run and that’s what we’re preaching as a team.

“It’s frustrating it’s not going our way and we weren’t able to find a way to win this game. We had some mistakes out there, but we just have to stay together. It’s going to teach us something. It’s going to prepare us for the future and stay positive. There’s things that we did well today, we just have to do more of it and I don’t think we need to blow everything up and start over. We got good players, we have a good scheme offensively. We had great things today, we just got to consistently make those plays. I thought we had a lot of opportunities, so just keep working. That’s the message, just keep working this week.”

Lawrence’s message to his teammates is obviously easier said than done given the struggles on the field. But at least it is clear that the former Clemson product has not given up on this team just yet.

