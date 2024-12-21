Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

After signing star quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to massive contract extensions, the Dallas Cowboys season has not gone quite as fans were hoping.

Injuries have decimated the Cowboys, including a season-ending loss to Prescott. Unfortunately, Dallas’ injury woes appear to be also carrying over into next season.

According to Pro Football Talk, cornerback Trevon Diggs requires a bone graft in his knee, that will require an even longer rehab heading into 2025 than he was already looking at.

Per Pro Football Talk, head coach Mike McCarthy addressed the injury on Friday: “This is a big recovery for Trevon. It’s way too early for me to speculate on that.”

Fans reacted to the brutal news on social media.

“Yeesh he can’t catch a break,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Yea his career is pretty much over! He will never be close to the same player,” another fan added.

“for a corner who’s main strength is his athleticism as a ball hawk this might really affect his career,” one fan added.

“So basically his career is over. Can play but will never be the same,” added another fan.

Hopefully, Diggs will make a full recovery and return to his form as one of the league’s top players.

