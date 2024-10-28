Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are losing contain of their season.

Things came to a head following Dallas’ 30-24 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, who refrained from speaking with media members in the locker room, confronted a reporter in the hallway a Levi’s Stadium.

WFAA’s Mike Leslie reposted a video of Diggs showing a questionable effort level in a tackle attempt. “What is Trevon Diggs doing on this play?” Leslie asked.

What is Trevon Diggs doing on this play? https://t.co/YDBLTR9cib — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) October 28, 2024

Diggs found out about the tweet and took exception.

“That’s what you took from that?” Diggs asked. “Out of that whole play, that’s what you took from that? You don’t know football. You can’t do nothing that I do. You can’t go out there and do nothing. Stay in your lane, buddy. Stop trying me, dog.”

“Just asking the question, Trevon,” Leslie answered. “I mean, I’m happy to have you answer the question.”

“Out of that whole play, that’s what you took from that? That’s what you got from that? Out of that whole play, that’s what you got from that?” Diggs demanded.

“We can talk about it more,” Leslie said.

Digs made sure to get in one more shot: “Talk about deez nuts.”

Diggs comes out of the locker room to confront a reporter for a social media post. #Cowboys

⁦@NBCDFWSports⁩ pic.twitter.com/2iDdVjdz69 — Newy Scruggs (@newyscruggs) October 28, 2024

The Cowboys are in the mud, and with players lashing out like this at reporters it may be time to clean house from top to bottom.