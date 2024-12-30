Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been dating pop sensation Taylor Swift for over a year now, and it sounds like he is already planning their future together and his life after football.

A source close to the situation recently told The Daily Mail that while Travis Kelce is still planning the next stages of his career, he eventually wants to “ride off into the sunset and look to start a family with Taylor.”

This news comes after Taylor has switched her home base from New York City to Nashville to be closer to Travis.

While Kelce is not ready to retire yet, the source said that if the Chiefs are able to win the Super Bowl this season,

“He’s not ready to retire, but if the Chiefs win a third consecutive Super Bowl, Travis will be more prone to retire after his current contract that expires in 2027 and ride off into the sunset and look to start a family with Taylor anywhere she wants, which is leaning towards Nashville,” the source said.

As for where they are going to live together, a lot is still up in the air.

“Taylor and Travis are all in with each other, that is a simple fact everyone can agree with but as it pertains to where they will live in the foreseeable future, especially together will be judged by a few factors,”

“Taylor, who won’t be giving up her spots in New York and such, is going to spend more time in Nashville and would love Travis to join her and he will,” the source continued. “But in the next few months, for Travis at least, will determine what he ends up doing.”

But regardless of what happens, it’s clear that they are committed to each other.

“Their life has been a complete fairy tale, and they are going to continue that with everything they decide to do, they don’t want to ever hamper a good thing,” the source said. “So it’s been a discussion on what is next and it has all been productive and they are so on the same page.”

We’ll have to see what’s next for them.

[The Daily Mail]