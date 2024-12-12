Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Kelce has not been seen at a strip club ever since he started dating Taylor Swift, but some recent comments from the Kansas City Chiefs tight end indicate that he is quite familiar with them, sparking outrage among fans.

During a recent episode of his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, the two brothers were asked their opinions on the worst possible first date.

“Bottom of the barrel, no way in [heck] you’re getting a second date if you take a girl there,” the caller said.

Travis offered a pretty obvious answer: a strip club.

“Maybe don’t take her to the strip club,” Travis said according to People Magazine.

But Travis’ next comment made it clear that he was quite familiar with strip clubs – even if he tried to play it off like he wasn’t.

“Although some strip clubs do have really good wings I have heard. Don’t know anything about it,” Travis said jokingly.

Obviously, the implication here is that Kelce does indeed know about the cuisine at strip clubs, he’s just playing coy.

Needless to say, this sparked outrage amongst fans on social media, given his relationship with Taylor Swift.

“Gross. How much time did he spend in one to realize he liked their wings better than any other place?” one person wrote on Reddit.

“Nobody should be surprised by this,” someone else wrote.

“That’s how you show respect for your woman? Garbage, Garbage, Garbage,” another person added.

“Couldn’t be my man,” someone else said.

“This is something you don’t do as a man who has had his ups and downs with his marriage. Strip clubs…for wings?” another person wrote.

“If a man truly loves his gf/fiance/wife, then why would he even want to frequent a strip club? And what woman who truly loves her bf/fiance/husband would be okay with him doing so?” someone else added.

Clearly, people were not happy with Travis’s comments.

