Currently, Travis Kelce is the highest-paid tight end in the NFL and is trying to help lead the Kansas City Chiefs to an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl championship. However, a recent report suggests that he could be looking forward to retirement.

An inside source recently shared with Radar Online that Travis Kelce “can’t wait” to retire from the Kansas City Chiefs and marry Taylor Swift.

“He can’t wait to be looking after Taylor 24/7. He wants to be somewhere between a house husband, a mentor, and a manager. That’s his dream: to get married to Taylor and hang up his boots,” the source told Radar Online.

“He knows his body can’t take too much more of the pain he receives in the NFL, and that will be Taylor’s gain,” the source added.

This report comes just days after Kelce openly discussed the possibility of his retirement.

On last week’s episode of his New Heights podcast, Kelce reflected on playing against his hometown Cleveland Browns in Cleveland.

During the show, he acknowledged that it might have been his last time playing in Cleveland.

“It felt so surreal,” Kelce said. “I don’t know if it’s the last time I’ll ever play in Cleveland, but it kinda felt like I was giving it one last hoorah before I’m done because you know I’ve only played there twice in 12 years.”

Of course, it’s not exactly surprising that Kelce could be seriously considering retirement.

Kelce is currently in the midst of the least productive season of his career, averaging about four fewer yards per reception this season compared to his career average – a drastic dropoff.

While Kelce is under contract with the team through the 2026 season, that does not prevent him from retiring before then.

