Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop sensation Taylor Swift have been dating for about a year, and it sounds like Kelce is ready to take their relationship to the next level.

According to a recent report from The U.S. Sun,

“It probably took more than 40 shop visits and 100 Zoom calls and meetings with jewelry experts” to find what he looked for, the insider told The U.S. Sun. “He finally found the ring he is sure she will love.”

According to the report, Kelce looked at different rings in New York, Los Angeles, France, Italy, and England, but finally found “the one” at Place Vendome in Paris.

The source says the ring is worth around $250,000 and has “the finest diamonds and pieces to build it.”

“He wants the best for his lady,” the source said.

“He is ready to get engaged to her, he can’t wait,” the source continued.

Needless to say, it’s pretty insane news that Kelce appears this close to popping the question, and the news led to a lot of reactions from fans commenting on the story.

“congrats to Taylor Swift and her boyfriend,” one fan commented.

“So happy for them. May they have many happy years together,” another fan said in the comments.

“I wish them luck in whatever they decide to do in their future endeavors,” another fan said.

“I wish the best for them!” another fan said.

“I’m happy for them. Sending them love, joy and happiness,” another fan said.

We’ll have to see when he decides to go through with the proposal.

