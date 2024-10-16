Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Tavis Kelce has now been dating pop sensation Taylor Swift for over a year, but it sounds like he is still in awe of the life that they live together as a result of her massive fame.

During the most recent episode of his New Heights podcast, Travis Kelce opened up a little bit about dating someone as famous as Taylor Swift.

During the episode, guest Pat McAfee asked Travis what it was like going on a double date with A-list celebrities Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Kelce did not hold back his true thoughts, calling it “like a dream” to be living this life.

“At this point, you can’t fathom what’s going on, so it’s like a dream,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said said according to Life and Style Magazine.

“You’re not surprised by the next thing that comes into your life or the person who walks through the door,” Kelce added.

The foursome went to dinner at The Corner Store in SoHo on October 11.

While this isn’t necessarily new to Kelce at this point, it sounds like he’s still in awe that this is his life now.

“It’s crazy. It’s insane. I don’t know how I’ve got to live this silly [expletive] [freaking] life, but I’m definitely fortunate for sure,” Kelce said.

Kelce and Swift have now been dating for a little longer than a year after the two made their relationship public when Swift attended a Kansas City Chiefs game last September.

The two have continued to spend time together publicly over the past year with Swift even attending the Super Bowl in support of her boyfriend.

Clearly, their relationship is flourishing.

