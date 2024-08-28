Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a pretty difficult past several weeks for Taylor Swift, and it sounds like it’s caused her football star boyfriend to worry about her safety.

In the past several weeks, Taylor Swift has seen an alleged stalker arrested before one of her concerts, she was forced to cancel three of her shows as a result of a terrorist threat, and a violent attack that killed several of her young fans. And it sounds like this has Travis Kelce quite concerned.

According to a report from Life & Style Magazine, Kelce wants his girlfriend to get additional security as a result of all of the scary situations.

“Travis is advising her to make her own safety a top priority and wants her get even more security. He can’t do much else, aside from pray that she’ll be OK,” a source told Life and Style.

“It’s been so horrible, he hated having to sit back and do nothing but wait. He wanted to rush to her side to protect her but obviously he couldn’t do that.”

The source said that the situations have made Kelce “aware of how quickly things can change and reminded them how precious life is.”

[Life and Style]