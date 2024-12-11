Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Travis Kelce has not been seen at a strip club ever since he started dating Taylor Swift, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t familiar with them.

During a recent episode of his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, Travis answered a question from a caller who wanted to know the absolute worst place to take a girl on a first date.

“Bottom of the barrel, no way in [heck] you’re getting a second date if you take a girl there,” the caller said.

Travis offered a pretty obvious suggestion: a strip club.

“Maybe don’t take her to the strip club,” Travis said according to People Magazine.

But Travis did point out that some strip clubs actually have some pretty good food – though he quickly joked that he wouldn’t know anything about that personally.

“Although some strip clubs do have really good wings I have heard. Don’t know anything about it,” Travis said jokingly.

Obviously, the implication here is that Kelce does indeed know about the cuisine at strip clubs, he’s just playing coy.

Needless to say, these comments sparked a lot of reactions on social media.

“Woooooooooow. This is something you don’t do as a man who has had his ups and downs with his marriage. Strip clubs…for wings?” someone wrote on Reddit.

“To be fair, strip club wings do hit,” another person said.

“I’m cringing reading the whole thing,” someone else wrote.

“What the literal [heck],” another person added.

“Lol couldn’t be my man,” someone else said.

“This is not a good tidbit to share…” another person wrote.

Clearly, this does not seem to be a good look for Travis Kelce.

[People Magazine]