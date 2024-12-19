Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has been one of the most dominant tight ends in the NFL for most of his career. But at 35 years old, it sounds like he acknowledges that he is nearing the end of his career.

This weekend, Travis Kelce took on the Browns in Cleveland, providing a bit of a homecoming for Kelce, who is a native of Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

During the most recent episode of his New Heights podcast, Kelce opened up a little bit about the game as he admitted that it felt like he was giving “one last hoorah” before he retires from the league.

“It felt so surreal,” Kelce told his brother Jason. “I don’t know if it’s the last time I’ll ever play in Cleveland, but it kinda felt like I was giving it one last hoorah before I’m done because you know I’ve only played there twice in 12 years.”

Obviously, this doesn’t mean that Kelce is planning to retire at the end of this season, but it does mean that he is at least considering the end of his career.

It’s also worth noting that Kelce is currently in the midst of by far the least productive season of his entire career, averaging about four fewer yards per reception this season than he has on average throughout his career.

Needless to say, Kelce speaking openly about the possibility of retiring sparked a lot of reaction on social media.

“He wants the 3 peat but he also over it,” one fan speculated on X.

“He’s definitely done after this season,” another fan speculated.

“And it is going to be the beginning of the downfall of the KC dynasty,” someone else suggested.

“Boys ready to settle down and get married,” someone else said.

“Should not surprise anyone if this is his last season,” another person added.

Kelce’s contract with the Chiefs runs until 2026, but he could always choose to retire before then.

[New Heights]