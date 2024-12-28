Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs secured the number one overall seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the playoffs that comes with it when they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day. However, that wasn’t the only notable thing to occur for the Chiefs during the game.

Star tight end Travis Kelce also set the new touchdown reception record for the Chiefs after hauling in a touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Kelce passed Chiefs legend Tony Gonzalez with the record and paid homage by recreating Gonzalez’s signature celebration: dunking the football over the goalposts.

Kelce was flagged for the celebration, as it’s no longer allowed by the NFL. Now, a video of Kelce is making the rounds on social media. In the video, Kelce sees a referee throwing a flag for the celebration and proceeds to mock the referee.

Him mocking the ref throwing the flag😂. We so backkkk pic.twitter.com/RKWizboLVJ — Mero 🩷 (@myalchemy13) December 28, 2024

Fans reacted to the classless move on social media.

“Anyone else does this and they get ejected btw,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“literally anybody else from any other team does this and it’s a flag and a fine,” another fan added.

“I remember the game years ago when young Travis threw the flag back toward the ref. Look at him now,” added one fan.

It’ll be interesting to see how much Kelce can grow the record before he retires.