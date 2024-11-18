Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs played their biggest game of the regular season on Sunday afternoon when they took on the Buffalo Bills in a matchup of top contenders in the AFC. But when the Chiefs needed star tight end Travis Kelce the most in the massive game, he seemed to completely disappear.

The Chiefs need Travis Kelce’s help in the passing game now more than ever after star wide receivers Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown suffered season-ending injuries earlier this year. That was especially true in Sunday’s showdown with the Bills, who boast one of the best secondaries in the league.





But in Sunday’s game, Kelce was essentially non-existent as he had one of the least productive games of his entire career.

Kelce finished the game with just two catches for eight yards, marking just the sixth time in his entire career that he has been held to under 10 receiving yards and the second time this season.

Needless to say, this is some pretty horrible news for the star tight end, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“Hang it up,” one fan wrote on X, suggesting the tight end retire.

“Not going to win a lot of games with this production.” another fan wrote.

“It’s over,” someone else said.

“Dude has had an amazing career but Father Time has caught up to him,” another fan wrote.

“He had a great career. It’s over,” someone else wrote.

“Pack your bags and go home big guy,” another fan wrote, suggesting he retire.

It clearly has not been a great year for Kelce. We’ll have to see whether or not he can bounce back.

