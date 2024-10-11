By iHeartRadioCA, CC BY 3.0

Broadcaster Kayla Nicole Brown was in a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce from 2017 to 2022. Now that Kelce is in a relationship with pop sensation Taylor Swift, it sounds like Brown’s life has changed,

But her life certainly hasn’t changed for the better.

During a recent appearance on WNBA star Angel Reese’s “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, Kayla Nicole Brown got pretty honest about how Travis Kelce’s new relationship with Taylor Swift has impacted her.

And she made it pretty clear that she isn’t exactly happy about the relationship because of the hate she receives from the Swifties.

“I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and just, like, online chaos didn’t impact me — it does. Even to this day,” Brown said on the podcast.

“You can go to my most recent [social media] post and it will be people debating each other why I am worthless and I’ll never be a talented person and I have no career.”

It’s worth noting that Brown does not necessarily blame Swift or Kelce for the actions of her fans, but it’s clear that she is not necessarily happy with the problems their relationship has caused her.

Hopefully those hate messages die down soon enough.

