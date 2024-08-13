Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce has now been dating pop sensation Taylor Swift for about a year, and it sounds like he is now ready to take their relationship to the next level – and he reportedly did not hold back when it came to the price of the engagement ring.

An inside source recently told The U.S. Sun that Travis Kelce has picked out a $250,000 engagement ring with the “finest diamonds” for Taylor Swift as he prepares to pop the question.

“It probably took more than 40 shop visits and 100 Zoom calls and meetings with jewelry experts” to find what he looked for, the source told The Sun.

“He wants the best for his lady,” they added.

Over the past several months, Kelce and Swift have become perhaps the most iconic and popular power couple on the planet as Kelce has flown across the world throughout the summer to support her during her concerts just as she supporting him during his football games last season.

If Kelce has indeed picked out this extremely expensive ring for his soon-to-be fianceé, it sounds like it’s only a matter of time before the two of them become publicly engaged.

[The Sun]