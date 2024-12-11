Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard to argue that there are many people having a run of success on par with that of Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce. Kelce and the Chiefs are the first overall seed in the AFC as things stand at the moment, and he’s having just as much success on the field.

Kelce has been dating pop music sensation Taylor Swift for over a year, and Kansas City is undefeated in games that Swift has attended this season. However, Kelce recently made a shocking admission.

A clip is making the rounds on social media where Kelce admits to blatantly violating an NFL rule during a game, not that the refs seem to care much at all.

🚨TRENDING: #CHARGERS FANS ARE ANGRY AFTER TRAVIS KELCE SAID HE CAN GET AWAY WITH PENALTIES — WITHOUT THE REFS CALLING IT. Derwin James: “He pushed, come on ref….” Travis Kelce: “HEL YEH, I DID — you know my routes.” 😳👀

Fans reacted to the clip on social media.

It’s going to be nearly impossible to beat Kansas City in the postseason if the referees are letting Kelce do whatever he wishes.