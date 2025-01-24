Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to instill a lasting and winning culture, something that has desperately been lacking since the organization’s move from Oakland, California.

To assist with that, the Raiders welcomed the most decorated NFL player of all time into the fold this season. Tom Brady was officially ratified as a minority owner of the franchise.

While many are upset at Brady’s obvious bias toward the Raiders while he continues to call NFL games for FOX from the broadcast booth, he appears slated to continue in both roles for the foreseeable future.

In fact, Brady has a bigger role in Las Vegas than most foresaw when he joined the ownership group or even realize now, according to one prominent league insider. Diani Russini recently appeared on an episode of The Ryen Russillo Show.

Russillo, the host of the show, asked Russini to tell her about what’s happening at the moment in the desert, and Russini’s response was telling.

“Let’s just start with making it really clear that Tom Brady is running everything in Vegas,” Russini responded.

It’s a shocking admission, especially considering that as great as Brady’s playing career is, he has no front-office experience. Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Not surprised at all,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Whatever they do, keep MD away from the stadium,” added another fan in reference to the Raiders’ majority owner Mark Davis.

“The difference with Pete Carroll versus basically all other old coaches was the dude was never (a jerk) set in his ways. He was always willing to change directions to adapt to what’s new and stayed young by staying connected and involved with his players. I like it,” one fan added, referencing Brady’s hire of Pete Carroll to be the Raiders’ next head coach.

It’ll be interesting to see how Brady’s hires pan out.