Over the past few weeks, there have been rampant rumors and speculation that Tom Brady could be looking to leave Fox after just one season as a broadcaster with the network. But he shut down those rumors this week.

During an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Tom Brady officially announced that he would be returning to Fox for the foreseeable future.

“I don’t know where it comes from, I know it always says ‘sources close to Brady or whatever.’ But I’ve had the best time at Fox,” Brady said according to Awful Announcing.

Brady signed a 10-year contract with Fox before he began his broadcasting career. He now has nine years left on his deal, and it doesn’t sound like he’s going anywhere.

“Behind the scenes there’s so many incredible people that bring the NFL to life,” Brady continued. “And to see kind of how it is from a different perspective… I’ve watched so many games from the sideline view and now I’m sitting up there in the booth and seeing it from a different perspective and I’ve loved the whole process and diving into all these different teams. It’s been a lot of growth for me in one year and I really can’t wait to see what it looks like in year two and way beyond that too.

“I got nine years left on my deal and maybe longer, you never know. If Fox wants me, then I want to go, we’ll just keep going because it’s been really fun thus far,” Brady said.

Brady, of course, retired from the NFL following the 2022-23 season and has been out of the league since. After taking a year off from anything related to the NFL, Brady joined Fox as a broadcaster and also became a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Clearly, Brady has no plans to walk away from Fox anytime soon.