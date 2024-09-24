Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs are 3-0 as they look to win their third straight Super Bowl, but not everyone in Kansas City is in high spirits.

Star tight end Travis Kelce is struggling to produce the jaw-dropping numbers he’s become accustomed to throughout his career, and many are wondering if it’s time for him to walk away from the game. At least one prominent analyst doesn’t think his heart is in the game anymore.

ESPN’s Todd McShay recently spoke about Kelce on an episode of The Ryen Russillo Podcast, and his outlook wasn’t pretty.

“Every show I watch, every pregame show, halftime show, postgame show, weekday show, every broadcast I watch for the last few weeks, it’s like, are we not allowed to say that he’s out of shape? That he’s been partying all offseason? He’s been jet-setting around with the most famous person probably in the entire world? That he’s drinking…going to the U.S. Open, he’s got cocktails in…” McShay said.

“What I do know is: I want you to take a picture from preseason 2022 and then take a picture preseason 2024, they’re barely the same human being, Ryan,” McShay continued. “And everyone’s like, ‘We gotta get him the ball. Why isn’t he part of the offense? The defense is double-covering (him).’ Here’s the thing, bottom line with Kelce, the coverage and the respect he gets is the same; the athlete is not.

“Now, is he gonna work himself into the shape during the season? Yeah, I’m sure he will. He’s an unbelievable competitor. He’s one of the best to ever do it. And he still finds a way to make a play or two here or there, and shows up in close moments. But, he’s not the same guy right now. Look at him, just look at his face!

“There’s no debating that his body type is different. He’s not in the same shape. He’s not the same. I don’t see the same explosiveness. I see him wearing down a bit in game. It’s OK; he’ll work himself back into the shape. It’s not the first guy ever who’s not like quite in the elite shape that he was. And now you’re sitting here and you’re defending him, too. Is there some kind of message I’m not getting from the league that you’re not allowed to say he’s not in the same shape, he’s not able to produce at the highest level right now? And he’ll probably work himself back into shape by Week 8, 9, 10 this season. Are we not allowed to say that?”

If McShay is right and Kelce is completely out of shape it’s a sad way for such a legend to finish his career.

It’ll be interesting to see if he can pull himself together before he runs himself out of the league.

[The Ryen Russillo Podcast]