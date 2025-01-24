Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a disastrous end to their season. After looking like the feel-good story of the NFL through the first half of the season, Pittsburgh’s season ended on three straight losses.

While quarterback Russell Wilson and the offense floundered in those losses, the defense also took large steps in the wrong direction after looking dominant in the early part of the season.

In those losses, the heart and soul of the Steelers’ defense, T.J. Watt hardly looked like the game-breaking player that he’s been throughout his career. Although he struggled late in the campaign, Watt was still named to the NFL’s Pro Bowl team, the league’s equivalent of an All-Star game.

Now there may be an explanation for Watt’s diminished play.

“Steelers OLB T.J. Watt has pulled out of the Pro Bowl due to an injury,” reported Steelers insider Nick Faabaugh.

There is a chance that the same injury that is forcing Watt to step away from the Pro Bowl team is the one that led to his end-of-the-season struggles. Fans reacted to the news of the injury on social media.

“He pulled out because he didn’t want to go three games with recording a single tackle or stat,” one fan added on Twitter.

“Magically, he’s injured. Or is the pro bowl the biggest waste of everybody’s time, so it’s easy to say your hurt,” one fan added.

“Why do they continue playing this sham football game? No one plays and it’s awful for those who do. Just end it,” another fan added.

“No big deal- bigger deal is when we find out what injuries he’s been playing through and when he will be 100% again,” a fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Watt ever returns to his previous form.