Heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions, the Tennessee Titans desperately need a win to get back into the playoff picture in the AFC. But unfortunately, it sounds like they may be heading into that game without their starting quarterback.

Last week, the Titans gave veteran quarterback Mason Rudolph the start at quarterback while Will Levis continues to nurse a right shoulder injury.

Rudolph didn’t exactly light the world on fire, scoring just ten points offensively in a 34-10 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills.

On Wednesday, Titans head coach Brian Callahan discussed his team’s quarterback situation, saying that he is “leaning toward” Rudolph starting again in Week 8 due to Levis’s lingering injury.

“The outlook is we’ll probably give Will (Levis) one more week. We’ll see how the week goes,” Callahan said, via the team’s website. “He’s still in that week-to-week mode, and I’m not necessarily ruling him out. But I do think we’re going to take a look and let Mason take more reps this week and get ready to play and see how Will comes through the week. I think Levis is getting better every day, and he’ll be out there doing a little bit of work as well, working back.”

Things don’t get any easier for the Titans as they head to Detroit to face the Lions. Currently, they sit as 11-point underdogs in the game. So they will need a better performance from Rudolph in order to win if he is indeed the starter in Week 8.

