Caitlin Thielen [via Instagram]

Caitlin Thielen, the wife of former Minnesota Vikings and current Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen, is facing social media blowback for her recent comments about Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Walz made headlines on Tuesday when Vice President Kamala Harris tabbed him as her 2024 vice presidential running mate.

That news didn’t sit well with Mrs. Thielen, who took to Twitter, the social media platform currently marketed as X, too criticize Harris for the selection.

Oh man.. bad bad news. He has run Minneapolis into the ground https://t.co/Pq7uBXUC1i — Caitlin Thielen (@MRS_T_19) August 6, 2024

“Oh man.. bad bad news,” Thielen wrote. “He has run Minneapolis into the ground.”

The comments didn’t sit well with many users on X, due to, among other things, Walz not being primarily responsible for Minneapolis while serving as Minnesota’s governor.

“You are aware that Minneapolis is a city and not the state of Minnesota, right?” asked one X user.

“Hey Cait, as a millionaire who lives 30 minutes away in the suburbs you may want to sit this one out…” wrote one disgusted fan.

“Minneapolis has been ranked in the top 10 best cities to live in,” another fan posted.

“Conservatives only consider towns like Virginia City, NV as a good place to live. Let that sink in,” wrote another poster.

Adam Thielen did not immediately respond to the comments as he prepares for the 2024 season in Carolina.