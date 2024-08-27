Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans come into the 2024-25 NFL season with a number of experienced quarterbacks to help guide second-year starter C.J. Stroud as the team looks to continue their success from last season. However, one player at that position with a plethora of experience will not be as hands-on this coming season, suffering an injury that will end his season before it ever starts.

Veteran quarterback Case Keenum has racked up a ton of starting experience in the NFL over the course of his 11-year NFL career, starting a total of 66 games on seven different NFL teams.

After Stroud’s historic rookie season in Houston, it is pretty well understood that he will be the starting quarterback of the future in Houston.

However, having a player like Keenum on the roster who knows just about everything there is to know in the NFL when it comes to preparation for an NFL game is incredibly important to have on a roster.

Unfortunately, the Texans will not have that luxury when it comes to Keenum this coming season. According to Texans reporter Jonathan Alexander, the Texans are placing Keenum on the season-ending injured reserve list ahead of the mandatory 53-man roster cut deadline on Tuesday.

Breaking: The #Texans are placing QB Case Keenum on the IR ahead of the cut deadline, per a source. He’ll miss the entire 2024 season.https://t.co/DNRcNasWfy — Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) August 27, 2024

This means that unless the Texans decide to waive him off injured reserve with an injury settlement, he will not be able to play in the upcoming season.

Keenum has been dealing with a foot injury from a preseason game. And while the severity of the injury has not been diagnosed to this point, it at the very least made the Texans come to this conclusion.

Hopefully, Stroud is able to stay healthy throughout the upcoming season so Keenum’s absence won’t be a big deal anyways. But if that doesn’t end up being the case, they will have one less proven option to rely on at the quarterback position.

[Jonathan Alexander on X]