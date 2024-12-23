Aug 5, 2022; Houston, Texas, US; A general picture of a Houston Texans helmet after training camp at the Texans practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans are looking for answers right now. Houston lost to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday and are looking at a short turnaround as they prepare to play the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas day.

To make matters worse, Houston lost star wide receiver Tank Dell for the season on Saturday after he went down with a catastrophic knee injury. Now it looks like they’ve found someone they’re hoping can help replace Dell’s production.

“Former (Ravens) WR Diontae Johnson has, in fact, been claimed, source said. He goes to the (Texans), helping deal with the loss of Tank Dell,” reported NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Monday.

Former #Ravens WR Diontae Johnson has, in fact, been claimed, source said. He goes to the #Texans, helping deal with the loss of Tank Dell. pic.twitter.com/umlgiNRdLq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2024

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Texans already hurting their playoff chances lol,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“I get it, but I wouldn’t want this kid on my team,” another fan added.

“Makes for a nice narrative but it’s also Monday and a guy who couldn’t/wouldn’t invest the time and energy to properly prepare and make in impact over the course of a month certainly isn’t going to make one in 48 hours,” added another fan.

“I said he was going there lol before the tank stuff,” added another fan.

It’ll be interesting to see if Diontate Johnson can make an immediate impact against his former team.