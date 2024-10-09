Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

With starting quarterback Will Levis dealing with an injury this week, the Tennessee Titans have made a move to add a little bit of veteran depth at the quarterback position behind him.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Tennessee Titans signed veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian to their practice squad.

While head coach Brian Callahan does still expect that Will Levis will be able to play in this week’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, he said that the addition of a veteran quarterback like Siemian provides some “insurance” behind backup Mason Rudolph.

“If he goes out of the game, you have one quarterback that can play,” Callahan said during his press conference on Wednesday.

“Just getting a guy in that can at least have some familiarity as an insurance to have a third quarterback that’s a veteran guy.”

“I have said before that I prefer a younger [third quarterback] – I would, for developmental purposes,” Callahan continued. “But this is a different situation. This is more about making sure we have someone who can be ready if we need him.”

Siemian has started 33 games throughout his seven-year NFL career, so he certainly does have the veteran experience that Callahan seemed to want in this situation.

We’ll have to see how the Titans quarterback situation shakes out.

[AtoZ Sports Nashville]