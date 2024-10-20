Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Titans will have a new starting quarterback when they take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon.

Will Levis has served as the team’s starting quarterback for each of the first five games of the season, but given his shoulder injury, it sounds like the team will be going with a different option at quarterback this week.

According to a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Mason Rudolph will start at quarterback for the Titans in place of Levis on Sunday afternoon.

“The Titans will start QB Mason Rudolph on Sunday against the #Bills, per sources,” Tom Pelissero said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter. “Will Levis continues to deal with a shoulder injury and isn’t healthy enough to go. He’ll be inactive,” Pelissero continued.

Levis was limited in practice on Wednesday as a result of his injury, but he fully participated in Thursday’s practice before he was listed as limited once again on Friday.

While the quarterback change might be due to an injury, Levis has struggled mightily since taking over as the team’s starter. Levis has had at least one turnover in 12 of his 14 starts and has just a 4-10 record as a starting quarterback.

Needless to say, this is a pretty significant move from the Titans, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“Aka Will Levis won’t get the job back. TEN is drafting or signing a QB this offseason,” one fan wrote on X.

“Sure it’s an injury,” another fan said sarcastically.

“Maybe benching under the guise hiding behind injury?” another fan suggested.

“If Mason Rudolph play at all how he did for the Steelers last year that job is gone,” another fan said.

“Wonder if this is bad news for the Bills?” another fan said.

We’ll have to see how Rudolph performs for the Titans.

