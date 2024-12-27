Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals are doing their all to salvage a playoff appearance in what has been a largely disappointing season. Unfortunately for Cincinnati, not only do the Bengals need to win their final two games of the season, but they’ll also need some outside help from other teams across the league.

Still, it starts with winning their final two games. Unfortunately, that task may be harder than Cincinnati initially anticipated, per one prominent NFL insider.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that star wide receiver Tee Higgins is questionable heading Into Saturday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tee Higgins is questionable for Saturday. https://t.co/7z3lJBzVxx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2024

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Does he realize it’s championship weekend for some leagues?” one fantasy football fan wrote on Twitter.

“Always something with Tee the last two years…I’d be really hesitant offering the huge contract next year if he misses games again so soon,” another fan added.

“Higgins is going to absolutely fleece a team this offseason when they sign him for WR1 money. I pray it’s not New England,” one New England Patriots fan added.

“Another season under 1000 yards. Bum,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see how Higgins’ extensive injury history impacts his contract negotiations in the offseason.