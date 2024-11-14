Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals are known for having one of the stingier front offices in the NFL. It’s one of the fanbase’s biggest gripes with the franchise, so there was a massive sigh of relief across Cincinnati when star quarterback Joe Burrow signed his enormous contract extension.

Unfortunately, the organization has struggled to lock down Burrow’s top targets Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to long-term deals. Now it looks like that stinginess is going to cost them, according to one prominent NFL-centric Twitter account.

“Bengals Tee Higgins is not expected to return to the team next season,” reported NFL Rumors, a verified Twitter account that reports on news around the league.

#Bengals Tee Higgins is not expected to return to the team next season. pic.twitter.com/jdSGPVNxOR — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) November 14, 2024

Fans reacted to the loss on social media.

“Bengals will have lost Boyd, Mixon and soon Higgins. All players they developed in their system. And yet, haven’t really replaced the former 2,” one fan said on Twitter.

“He’s making some business decisions this year – will he play another down for CIN?” one fan wanted to know.

“Trevor Lawrence and Tee Higgins reunion incoming?!” one fan wondered.

“Good. CIN is a sinking ship,” one fan added.

“CIN missed out on multiple things, including the chance to sell high on Tee before the season. Would have gotten at least a Day 2 pick and now could lose him for nothing,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Bengals have a plan to replace Higgins.