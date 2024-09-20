Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals are scrambling for answers.

Although the Bengals expect to compete for titles year in and year out behind franchise quarterback Joe Burrow, it’s been another slow start in Cincinnati.

The Bengals are 0-2 after a shocking loss at home to the New England Patriots and getting sent home on a last-second field goal by the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s worth noting that the Bengals and Burrow haven’t had their full arsenal of weapons yet, as wide receiver Tee Higgins has been sidelined with a hamstring injury.

It looks like there’s a chance the receiving corps will be back at full strength soon.

NFL reporter Ari Meirov tweeted on Thursday that Wiggins was expected to return to practice and that with the Bengals playing on Monday, he’d have an extra day to prepare for the team’s upcoming game against the Washington Commanders.

Fans took to social media after the welcome news.

#Bengals WR Tee Higgins is expected to return to practice today, per HC Zac Taylor. He has missed the first two games of the season with a hamstring injury. Cincy plays on MNF vs Washington this week, so an extra day to get ready for Tee. pic.twitter.com/pFJXacweUQ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 19, 2024

“I just want to see Tee play football,” one person said on Twitter.

“Fingers crossed Tee Higgins is back on track for MNF,” someone else said.

“Ofc bro like ofc he comes back to play against us,” a Commanders fan added.

“Of course he is, he can’t wait to play the Washington DBs,” another fan wrote.

It’ll be interesting to see if Higgins can make it back, and if he’s what the Bengals have been missing to finally get a win.

[Ari Meirov]