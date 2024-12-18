Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Before Travis Kelce began dating Taylor Swift, he was in a relationship with influencer and TV host Kayla Nicole. As a result of that past relationship, Nicole has faced a considerable amount of harassment from Taylor Swift fans, and she’s not too thrilled about it.

In a recent interview, Kayla Nicole discussed the harassment she has encountered from Swift’s fanbase, acknowledging that the online hate does affect her.

“I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and just like online chaos doesn’t impact me. It does,” Nicole shared with WNBA star Angel Reese on the Unapologetically Angel podcast, according to Glamour.

“You could go to my most recent post, and there will be people debating each other why I am worthless, and I’ll never be a talented person, and I have no career.”

Nicole also revealed that she and Kelce can’t even “acknowledge each other” in public because of the backlash it would spark from fans.

She further pointed out that Taylor Swift’s fame “attracts crazy people” to her fanbase.

“I think that there’s something about that level of fame that attracts crazy people, and it’s unfortunate, because I’ve never done anything to warrant that kind of backlash,” she said.

Needless to say, it’s pretty horrible news that Taylor and Travis have allowed this to happen to Nicole without addressing the hate, and it sparked a lot of reactions online.

“I genuinely feel bad for her. She had no way of knowing her ex would go on to date a woman with a massive and vicious fan base. From my understanding Kayla’s been quite respectful in response to Travis and Taylor’s relationship…” one person posted on Reddit.

“This is something Taylor normalized in her fanbase. She turns all of her fans on her exes in her songs, she turned them on Scooter Braun when she lied about not being told about the sale of her masters. Is it any wonder her fans are the most toxic people ever? They have gotten used to going after anyone they perceive as a threat to Taylor. But the important caveat here is that she never speaks up about it, she doesn’t denounce the actions of fans who step out of line and instead treats it as if it’s just a natural by-product of her fame. It’s not natural in her case. She fostered that [stuff],” another commenter wrote.

“That’s why Travis will always be trash to me. He usually opens his big fat mouth about everything else, but remains silent about the bullying of his ex at the hands of his girlfriend’s fans,” someone else added.

“Imagine just dating a guy and then going on to get so much hate just cause he moved on to TS. She literally did NOTHING to deserve any hate,” another person remarked.

“People are seriously ruthless on her insta, it’s sad because like she said, how could that not affect someone?” another user wrote.

“Travis and Taylor could make a lot of it stop by asking the fans to stop bullying Kayla,” one more fan commented.

Clearly, fans are not happy about the hate Nicole has received from Swifties.

