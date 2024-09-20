Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce partied pretty hard after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII earlier this year, and it sounds like Taylor Swift wasn’t happy about it.

Travis Kelce was noticeably intoxicated during the team’s victory parade in Kansas City after the big win.

Kelce was seen stumbling around the celebration and at one point attempted to speak to the crowd but badly slurred his words.

Videos from the event went viral on social media.

According to a report from Life and Style Magazine, Taylor Swift was not happy about his antics at the celebration parade.

“Travis’ propensity for partying has been an issue in the past — one that Taylor is hoping to avoid this year. Last February, an insider told Life & Style the singer was less than thrilled with Travis after onlookers reported he’d gotten sloppy drunk at the Super Bowl LVIII victory parade. Says the source, ‘Taylor loves Travis’ energy and spontaneity, but she doesn’t want him wasted at the bar with pals. He can celebrate his wins in style with her and their friends,'” Life and Style Magazine reported this week.

Swift did not attend the victory celebration as she had to return overseas to continue her Eras Tour.

But after the way he acted, it sounds like she will be keeping a closer eye on him at events like that in the future.

